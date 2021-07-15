13-year-old killed after vehicle collides with go-kart in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – A 13-year-old has tragically died after a go-kart collision in Mapleton Thursday evening.

According to the Mapleton Police Department, around 3:56 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving a go-kart at the intersection of Aspen Drive and Dogwood Drive.

Within four minutes, paramedics arrived at the scene and found the boy who was unconscious and not breathing.

He was then transported to Utah Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle involved is cooperating in an investigation into the incident.

The teen’s identity has not been released.

“The Mapleton City Public Safety Department sends their condolences to the families of all involved,” officials said in a Facebook post.