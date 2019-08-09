Bear attacks sleeping teenager in Moab area

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 13-year-old was bitten by a bear in Grand County, Utah wildlife officials announced.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it received a report that a bear bit a 13-year-old boy at the Dewey Bridge Campground, along the Colorado River around 5:45 a.m.

The boy, who was bitten while sleeping, suffered injuries to his right cheek and his right ear. He was rushed to the emergency room in Moab and was then transported by ambulance to a hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. He has since been treated and released, officials said.

The boy reported the animal to be about his size, so it was a smaller bear. DWR received the call about the attack at 7 a.m. The DWR is coordinating with USDA-Wildlife Services (WS) to track and capture the animal.



Officials said the bear was last seen heading towards the Colorado River. The DWR and WS have located bear tracks and have attempted to capture the bear with dogs. They will also be setting multiple traps in the area.



The agencies don’t know how long it may take to locate the bear, but the “DWR and WS will work to find it until they’ve exhausted all their options.”



Officials say because this bear attacked a human, it will be euthanized when it is found.

The campground has been closed, and warning signs will be posted in the area. The DWR will have someone at the campground to warn anyone who may land a raft at the boat ramp.

Remember that Utah is bear country. For safety tips, visit the DWR website: https://wildlife.utah.gov/living-with-bears.

