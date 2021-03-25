12-year-old allegedly steals grandfather’s car, tries to hit off-duty officer’s vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old West Valley City boy was taken into custody Wednesday night after he stole his grandfather’s vehicle, according to West Valley City Police Spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku.

An off-duty police officer from Ogden was driving through the area and noticed a driver operating a vehicle recklessly, police say.

The officer reported the incident to the local police.

When officers arrived at 3900 S 700 W, they witnessed the 12-year-old trying to ram into the Ogden officer’s personal vehicle, which was blocking the driver’s way.

Officers say the car had been reported as missing or stolen.

According to police, the minor may face charges for joy riding and traffic offenses.