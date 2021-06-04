12-year-old killed in Mountain View Corridor crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Mountain View Corridor, Friday.
According to the West Jordan Police Department, the crash happened as a lawn fertilizer truck was driving northbound on Mountain View Corridor when a different truck driving eastbound collided with it.
A 12-year-old passenger of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
A 16-year-old was driving the truck when it collided with the lawn fertilizer truck. They are currently in stable condition.
The 25-year-old driver of the lawn fertilizer truck is also currently in stable condition, according to West Jordan Police.
No further information has been released.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.