OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was reportedly struck by an SUV in Ogden Friday night.

Ogden Police say a Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Wall Ave. when the boy was struck in the lane of travel.

Lt. Michael Rounkles, Ogden Police, says the 12-year-old “walked out into traffic.”

Police say the juvenile was transported to the local hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver has not been cited in the accident, and is not believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash.

The accident is currently being investigated.

No further information is currently available.