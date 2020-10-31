12-year-old hit, killed by a vehicle early Thursday

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABc4 News) – A 12-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department, the 12-year-old was presumably on his way to school Thursday around 6:30 a.m. when he ran out to cross traffic near 7400 South Redwood Road.

The 12-year-old was transported to the hospital, where he shortly passed away due to his injuries, Sgt. Holt added.

Sgt. Holt says the boy was wearing dark clothing and was not crossing at a marked crosswalk.

There is nothing suspicious surrounding this incident and all parties are cooperating.