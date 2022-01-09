12-year-old girl killed and another in critical condition after intoxicated mother smashes into semi-truck

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One child has been killed and another is in severely critical condition due to a mother’s negligence in Sevier County this morning, Jan. 9.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) received a call at 2:10 a.m. notifying them of a driver using the wrong lanes, going eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-70 near mp 34.

Authorities report receiving a phone call two minutes later regarding a head-on collision involving a woman and two children in a Cadillac Escalade and a semi-truck, which proved to be fatal.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the mother driving the Escalade was “extremely intoxicated.”

UHP report that after the collision, the driver of the Escalade was found still in her seat, while a 12-year-old girl was found dead next to the vehicle and her 9-year-old daughter was found approximately 30 yards west of the vehicle.

State troopers found open liquor in the car.

Due to the clear recklessness on behalf of the driver in the incident, the 6th District Court in Richfield has released the following charges being held against her:

Criminal homicide

Three counts of aggravated assualt

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs

Alcohol restricted driver(s)

Limited access highways entering/exiting

The mother and her 9-year-old daughter have been transferred to the Sevier Valley Hospital, where the 9-year-old is in critical condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.