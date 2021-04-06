12 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Saratoga Springs construction site

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – Twelve construction workers are in the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a construction site in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue responded to a construction site at the intersection of Pioneer Crossing and Redwood Road.

AnnElise Harrison with Saratoga Springs City tells ABC4 that the construction crews were using gas-powered tools in a two-story building that didn’t have a ventilation system, which caused a build-up of carbon monoxide.

Nine people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals and three additional people drove themselves to local hospitals.

Officials say a cement crew was working on the first floor of the building, while an electrical crew was working on the second floor of the building.

All twelve people who were affected are currently in hyperbaric chambers due to carbon monoxide poisoning, Harrison tells ABC4.

