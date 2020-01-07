117 people sworn in as US citizens at Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Monday is a special naturalization ceremony celebrated both citizenship and Utah’s statehood!

One hundred and seventeen people from 43 different countries took the oath of allegiance. Each of them came from different places, but they come to America for similar reasons.

Robert Csere came to the United States from Argentina.

“To find hope, to have a safe place for our families – and there is something that always attracts me, is the pursuit of happiness in the US Constitution,” said Csere.

This ceremony also included a tribute to Utah. The beehive state turned 124 years old on Saturday.

