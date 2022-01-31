11-year-old girl crashes into West Jordan home while driving

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are warning parents to not encourage illegal behavior after an 11-year-old crashed into a home while driving.

West Jordan Police say the girl’s stepfather was teaching her to drive just in case “there was ever a need.”

Authorities say the crash happened along Tupelo Drive near 6700 West around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the girl arrived at a T-intersection and panicked when she was told to stop. At that moment, police say the girl stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes. The steering wheel was turned sharply to one side which caused the car to crash into a fence and then a nearby home.

No injuries were reported after the crash and police say the house sustained minor structural damage.

Police say it’s important to teach your children to drive only when they’ve reached the legal driving age — never earlier.