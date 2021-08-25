11 people indicted in Utah heroin drug ring bust

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Eleven people have been indicted as part of a heroin drug ring bust in Utah and Idaho.

The indictment comes following a multi-month wiretap investigation into the drug ring, which involved multiple kilograms of heroin distributed across the Wasatch Front.

39-year-old Antonio Giron Fernandez, of Orem, the alleged leader of the drug ring, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, distribution of heroin, and illegally reentering the United States after being removed.

The following individuals were also charged with various crimes in the indictment:

–Fernando Antonio Medina-Garcia, 23, of Orem: Conspiracy to distribute heroin, distribution of heroin, and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute

Juan Carlos Heredia-Perez, 21, of Orem: Conspiracy to distribute heroin

Jesus Alberto Zarate-Pacheco, 26, of Orem: Conspiracy to distribute heroin and the possession of heroin with the intent to distribute

Eric Ryan Francis, 35, of West Valley City: Conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Michael Shane Ellison, 47, of Provo: Conspiracy to distribute heroin

Jacob Elizardo Aragon, 28, of Cottonwood Heights: Conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, and for being a user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm

Marc Anthony Pagni, 33 of Salt Lake City: Conspiracy to distribute heroin

Christina Ann Chance, 40, of Nampa, Idaho: Conspiracy to distribute heroin and the possession of heroin with the intent to distribute

Kimberly Jo Hancock, 56, of Eagle, Idaho: Conspiracy to distribute heroin and the possession of heroin with the intent to distribute

Jonathan Christopher McGuire, 41, of West Valley City: Conspiracy to distribute heroin

Special agents from FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, including detectives from the West Valley City Police Department, along with detectives from the Davis Metro Narcotics Task Force and the Layton City Police Department, all collaborated during the investigation.

According to the Department of Justice, law enforcement seized nearly 2 kilograms of heroin and five firearms during the investigation.