$10K reward offered in double homicide of newlywed couple in Grand County

Crystal Turner, left, and Kylen Schulte, right. The newlywed couple was found dead at a campsite near Moab, Utah, in mid-August, 2021. (Family of Kylen Schulte via ABC4)

SOUTH MESA, Utah (ABC4) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with the murders of two recently-wed women in east-central Utah. An anonymous business contractor in the area is offering the reward.

On August 18, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the bodies of two women were found in the La Sal Mountains near Moab, a popular tourist destination not outside Arches National Park. The women have been identified as 38-year-old Crystal Turner and 24-year-old Kylen Schulte. Both had suffered gunshot wounds and had last been seen on Friday, August 13.

Turner and Schulte were reportedly found by Cindy Sue Hunter, a friend of Schulte. Hunter, a longtime friend of Schulte, and calls her “magical.” Friends of the couple say the two women loved to go camping with their pet rabbit. Hunter tells ABC4 she received a phone call from Schulte’s father in Montana when the couple had not been heard from for three days.

“He said ‘I just found out that there was a creeper dude that they were scared of. That they needed to move their camp’,” Hunter explains. She says she eventually found their campsite while on the phone with Schulte’s father. Hunter then contacted authorities.

Before their deaths, the couple was last seen at a bar in Moab, Woody’s Tavern, on Friday, August 13, at around 9:30 p.m. A post to the tavern’s Facebook post says “these two women were very much in love with each other and their focus and attention were always on each other,” adding that despite reports the women had been followed out, “no one followed them out the door.” The post goes on to criticize how investigators are handling the investigation.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is now working alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Utah State Bureau of Investigations to investigate the double homicide.

“Grand County is committed to working this case with tenacity and transparency. This is an active and fluid investigation,” authorities say in a Tuesday release.

A local business contractor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has contacted the Grand County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $10,000 reward for pertinent information that assists in the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the deaths of Turner and Schulte. In the event such pertinent information is provided by multiple people, the $10,000 reward will be split evenly.

Authorities ask that you do not leave pertinent tips on social media. If you have information to assist in this case you are encouraged to call Grand County Sheriff’s Office (435) 259-8115. If you do not get an answer, leave a detailed message and an investigator will call you back.

The family of Shulte started a fundraiser to cover funeral costs. According to the GoFundMe, which is no longer accepting new donations after raising $33,508, Schulte lost her brother after a friend shot and killed him in 2015 when he was just 15-years-old. Schulte’s family is directing those still interested in offering financial support to a GoFundMe for Turnery’s funeral costs.