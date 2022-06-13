SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Saturday, June 11, Salt Lake City Police Department held a gun buy-back program. They announced that a total of 103 guns were relinquished during the event.

Of those 103 guns turned in, there were 24 pistols, 28 revolvers, 13 shotguns, and 38 rifles. Five of those guns had been reported stolen.

Courtesy of SLCPD

This was the first gun buy-back event, held in Salt Lake City in over 20 years.

“There are 103 fewer firearms out in our community, which means 103 fewer guns that could end up in the hands of a person willing to inflict harm,” said Chief Mike Brown. “We would be naïve to think this will be the solution to gun crimes in our community, but the Salt Lake City Police Department is fully committed to doing everything we can to reduce the chance of a firearm being used illegally, lost, stolen or abandoned. Many of the people who turned in their firearms said they wanted to make sure their guns wouldn’t end up back on the streets and that’s why this gun-buy back was so important.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department will look to hold another gun buy-back in the future. There is no questions asked or no ID required to particpate in the gun buy-back event.

Community members interested in relinquishing their guns can do so at any time by calling 801-799-3000.