100,000 meals to be served to Utah children through USDA-sponsored program

by: Curtis Booker

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Wednesday, the Utah Food Bank announced the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will sponsor this years Summer Food Service Program.

The program will allow Utah Food Bank’s Kids Cafe program to fully operate by providing free meals to children 18 and under.

Through the Summer Food Service Program, over 100,000 meals will be served at 50 local sites throughout Utah. The meals will consist of breakfast, lunch or dinner, depending on the location.

Utah Food Bank will prepare the meals for both the open sites and enrolled programs throughout the state.

The different categories have unique qualifications as outlined on the Utah Food Bank’s website, and a complete list and schedule of summer meal sites can be found at www.UtahFoodBank.org/SummerMeals.

