1,000 ventilators being donated by HCA Healthcare to help with surge of COVID-19 patients

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – HCA Healthcare, the parent organization to MountainStar Healthcare here in Utah announced it will provide as many as 1,000 ventilators as part it’s efforts to distribute critical equipment to hospitals experiencing a surge of patients with COVID-19.

HCA Healthcare state in a press release issued their chief executive officer Sam Hazen participated in a White House briefing with President Donald J. Trump on April 14 to announce the launch of the Dynamic Ventilator Reserve. This new public-private collaboration will distribute ventilators to critical areas of need in the fight against COVID-19.

MountainStar Healthcare has eight Utah hospitals including: St. Mark’s Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Brigham City Community Hospital and Cache Valley Hospital.

The Dynamic Ventilator Reserve will include an online inventory of ventilators and associated supplies, such as tubing and filters. Hospitals and health systems will input into the database available equipment they are able to lend to others and providers are then able to request access to this virtual inventory should their need for ventilators increase.

“I stand here before you in front of our 285,000 colleagues who provide care to patients every day across the country,” Hazen said when addressing President Trump, officials and members of the media at an announcement of the public-private effort in the White House Rose Garden. “One of the guiding principles we had when we went into this COVID-19 battle was to find partnerships—partnerships with other components of the healthcare industry, partnerships with other health systems and partnerships with governments, both local and federal. We’re proud to be part of this public-private sector partnership, and I think it’s going to do great good for the community.”

HCA Healthcare is working with organizations throughout the country, including local and state governments, the federal government, healthcare companies, technology companies, and other health systems, to pool resources, expertise and capabilities to help improve the national response to COVID-19.

