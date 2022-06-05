IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were booked into Iron County Jail on Friday after Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers found large amounts of drugs in an unusual hiding spot in their car.

At around 3:20 p.m., a UHP trooper saw a car traveling northbound on I-15 near mile post 71. The trooper reportedly saw the car signal for about a second prior to making a lane change, as well as observed window tint that appeared to be darker than the legal limit.

The trooper performed a traffic stop, and upon approaching the car, noticed the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

There were two people in the car, and neither of them had medical marijuana licenses, authorities say.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Kathleen Bowen, and the passenger was identified as 44-year-old Kaseem Johnson.

Johnson, however, initially gave a false identification, claiming he was 40-year-old Gregory Williams.

According to the probable cause statement, a search of the vehicle was performed, and approximately 74 grams of raw marijuana and several items of paraphernalia were found.

The trooper was reportedly “suspicious of additional criminal activity” and continued the search.

Upon further investigation, the trooper noticed two one-gallon jars of tomato sauce, an “abnormality” in the vehicle.

The tomato sauce was opened, and authorities say approximately 1,000 suspected Fentanyl pills were found, along with 2.25 ounces of heroin and cocaine.

The two occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest and booked into Iron County Jail.

They both face a number of felony-offense “Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance” charges, while the passenger, Johnson, faces one additional charge of “False Personal Info with Intent to Be Another Actual Person.”