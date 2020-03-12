Live Now
100 gallons of weed killer in Provo River after crash involving UDOT truck

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Utah County, Utah (ABC4 News) – 100 gallons of weed killer spilled into the Provo River after a crash involving a Utah Department of Transportation truck Thursday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a UDOT truck was doing weed maintenance with a 300 gallon tank along westbound U.S. Highway 189 near Canyon Glen Park around 11:30 a.m.

Troopers said while the worker was going along the highway, the driver of a F450 truck pulling a utility bed hit the UDOT truck.

During the collision the UDOT truck’s tank seperated and about 100 gallons spilled into the river.

Hazmat is currently on scene. No one was injured.

*Developing* we will continue to provide updates as soon as they are released.

