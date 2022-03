SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 10-year-old has been rescued after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Summit County.

The Wasatch Fire and the Wasatch Search and Rescue were called to the scene of a snowmobile accident involving a 10-year-old girl Monday afternoon, a Facebook post says.

Officials say the girl suffered a lower leg injury at Wolf Creek Ranches, an area that’s 25 minutes from Park City.

Crews were able to access the girl and get her safely off the mountain.