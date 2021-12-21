Boy falls through ice at Gunnison Bend Reservoir, later dies

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – a 10-year-old boy has died after falling through the ice at Gunnison Bend Reservoir on Monday.

According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was with his family at the reservoir when he fell through the ice. A family member was able to pull the boy out of the water.

Officials did not know how long the boy was in the water before he was pulled out.

The 10-year-old was then airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital but later died from his injuries.

His identity has not yet been released.

