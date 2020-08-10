10 Utah Latter-day Saint temples to enter second reopening phase

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it continues to reopen its temples in a “cautious, careful” way amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The church implemented a four-phase reopening plan. Temples in phase one and phase two are operating on a limited basis with precautions in place for temple workers and patrons.

Beginning Aug. 17, three more of the church’s 168 temples will enter phase one and 17 temples will begin phase two. Ten Utah temples are included in the group entering the second reopening phase.

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Logan Utah Temple

Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Vernal Utah Temple

According to the church, in phase two, the temples will be open for all living ordinances with restrictions. Here’s what you can expect:

Temples will perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with priority given for those who will be sealed. The next priority will be endowments for in-field missionaries (who left home prior to receiving their endowment), then followed by those departing for missionary service in the near future. These priorities will be addressed according to the capacity and scheduling ability of each temple.

Temples will maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations

Church officials said the reopening of each temple is considered based on local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.