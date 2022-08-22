OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man has been arrested after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on Fentanyl, police say.

On Monday, August 15 at around 9:13 p.m., an officer with the Lehi Police Department responded to the area of 2100 N and 3600 W in Lehi, Utah in response to a medical assist.

The mother reported that her 10-month-old daughter was overdosing, and that they were on their way to Mountain Point Hospital.

Upon arrival, the officer saw that medical staff were working on the child, who has been identified as Avyanna Rockwood.

The baby was reportedly unresponsive and was given Naloxone to revive her due to suspicion of overdose being caused by opiates.

After Naloxone was administered, Avyanna became conscious and was able to breathe on her own. A second dose of Naloxone was needed shortly after, however, and Avyanna was put on a Naloxone drip due to the severity of the opiates she ingested, according to the statement of probable cause.

Police say the doctor in the Emergency Department informed them that the father of the child, identified as 33-year-old Jazz Rockwood, was brought in to the hospital only five days prior due to an overdose.

Jazz was reportedly found with a needle in his arm and was unresponsive.

Medical personnel say that he became extremely aggressive after awakening, and checked himself out against medical advice.

The doctor reported that Avyanna’s mother mentioned the baby “finding Oxycodone pills in Jazz’s pocket in the laundry,” but later changed her story to say there was “a blue powder in the dryer vent and a quarter as well.”

Avyanna reportedly grabbed the quarter and put in her mouth, later becoming unresponsive.

The doctor also informed police that a regular Oxycodone pill wouldn’t usually cause a baby to overdose that quickly, and that the concern was the blue Oxycodone pills they are seeing are actually made of Fentanyl, but are sold as Oxycodone on the street.

Police say that they are also seeing blue M30 Oxycodone pills made with Fentanyl.

Another nurse was reportedly speaking with a son in the victim’s family, who stated that “this isn’t the first time something like this has happened” and that it has happened to him as well. He reportedly mentioned “oxy’s” to the nurse and said that his father told him “not to say anything to anyone.”

Emergency staff at the hospital also informed police that upon going outside to turn off the vehicle Jazz was driving, a “strong odor of marijuana” could be smelled inside the vehicle.

Upon following up with the mother, police say that there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence.

On Thursday, August 18, police received the toxicology results from the Primary Children’s Hospital, which showed a preliminary positive result for Fentanyl.

Jazz Rockwood has been booked into Utah County Jail and faces the following charges:

Aggravated Child Abuse (Third Degree Felony)

Endangerment of a Child or Vulnerable Adult (Third Degree Felony)

No further information is currently available on this case.