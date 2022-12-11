UTAH (ABC4) — Christmas is a time for giving, and for many of us, that includes a gift of time or money to charities.

To help you with that decision, we have compiled a list of trustworthy organizations with ties to Utah. As not all donations are monetary, the list includes every form of donation or volunteer work the organization accepts.

These are by no means the only legitimate organizations you can give to, but this list is a start. If you do decide to give this holiday season,

From food and clothing drives to purchasing traditional Navajo gifts, there are many ways to give back to our community.

Utah Food Bank

The Utah Food Bank has been fighting hunger for 118 years. They work with partner agencies to distribute food to those in need all throughout the state. Last year they provided 56.1 million meals in Utah to those in need. There are many ways to donate, including by hosting a good drive, giving food or monetary donations, and time volunteering. They accept food donations in many locations, including at Harmons.

Salt Lake Valley Habit for Humanity

The Salt Lake Valley Habitat for Humanity constructs and repairs homes to provide affordable homes and improved communities for those in need. They also reduce the risk of living in damaged homes by replacing windows, donating heating units, and removing mold from the home. The organization welcomes volunteers to help construct and repair homes as well as donations of land, furniture and appliances, construction equipment, and money. If you are donating large items, they have a service to retrieve them from your home.

Saprea (Formerly the Younique Foundation)

Saprea, formerly called the Younique Foundation, assists in the healing process of female survivors of childhood sexual abuse. This Lehi-based organization provides retreats and training for survivors to help them find support and healing from their childhood trauma. They also provide preventative courses to help caregivers protect their children. You can donate, fundraise, or volunteer with the organization. A cost-free option of support is by selecting Saprea as your AmazonSmile charity of choice. For every eligible item purchased, Amazon will donate a portion of that cost to the selected charity.

Canines with a Cause

Canines with a Cause is a Northern Utah charity dedicated to training shelter dogs to be service pets for veterans. The purpose is to help veterans overcome their individual psychological or physical trauma through the process of training and bonding with a pet. They have classes in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Support options include regular donations and volunteering as well as the option of adopting a pet or even fostering one for a weekend.

Rescue Mission of Salt Lake

The Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, primarily located in Salt Lake City and Ogden, assists the homeless by providing for their needs and preparing them for success in the future. They offer meals and a home base while providing resources such as addiction recovery and job leads. You can donate by hosting a donation drive for hygiene kits, clothing and food items. You can volunteer individually in the food kitchens, or do other projects with your business or organizational group. A cost-free option is to print out their help cards to give away with a granola bar or water bottle when you pass someone in need.

Mothers Without Borders

Mothers Without Borders is dedicated to supporting and providing assistance for children in Zambia, Africa. The organization, which has its office in Provo, works with Zambian locals to strengthen communities and empower women and youth. For this holiday season, MWB is selling ornaments for your tree for a range of prices, starting at $11. Each price is listed with what that money could provide, such as feeding three school children for a month, buying a goat for a family, and providing a borehole for clean water.

Humane Society of Utah

The Humane Society of Utah is an animal adoption and welfare nonprofit that focuses on caring for pets, including their medical needs, and finding them a home. The organization was founded in 1960 and recently celebrated its 200,000th adoption. Their main location is in Murray, but they have a Spay and Neuter Clinic in St. George as well. You can contribute to their mission through monetary donations, volunteering in the shelter, and fostering or adopting a pet.

Adopt a Native Elder

Adopt a Native Elder is dedicated to relieving poverty for the elderly on the Navajo Reservation. They build relationships with these seniors and help provide them with jobs, food, and medical supplies. They are located in Salt Lake City and accept volunteers and donations. During this season, volunteers pack and decorate food boxes, create Christmas stockings for the children, and make Grandma and Grandpa boxes. Another way to support the organization is by purchasing traditional jewelry and rugs made by these elders.

Memory Matters Utah

Memory Matters Utah is an organization in St. George that provides support and community for those suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers. They provide support groups, educational courses, and activity clubs and kits. You can volunteer in activity groups, their thrift store, or through serving in positions, such as grant writing or event planning. Donations can be made in honor and remembrance of someone who suffered from memory loss.

Orphanage Support Services Organization

Orphanage Support Services Organization (OSSO) has supported orphanages since 1999 throughout many countries and is currently focused on 8 Ecuadorian orphanages housing and caring for 350+ children. This Utah-based charity assists responsible and ethical orphanages by providing volunteers and funds. You can support this nonprofit through monetary donations or by planning a volunteer trip, individually or as a family, to serve in an orphanage.

Other trusted organizations that accept volunteers or donations in Utah include Meals on Wheels, Toys for Tots, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.