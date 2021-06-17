10 exciting places to bring your kids during a heat wave

A girl plays in a swimming pool at a waterpark in Kuwait City on May 21, 2010. AFP PHOTO/YASSER AL-ZAYYAT (Photo credit should read YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – With highs in the upper 90s and even triple digits throughout the Beehive State this week, parents may have run out of ways to entertain their kids at home.

If you’re getting cabin fever, here are some ideas to get out of the house and have fun with your kids when going to the park simply isn’t an option due to extreme heat.

Indoor Playground: Indoor playgrounds are a great way to let kids get their wiggles out. Utah has lots of options from a typical amusement center with ball pits and bounce houses to trampoline parks.

Library: The library is a free way to keep kids entertained and encourage reading. Some libraries offer storytime and other activities to keep kids entertained.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Water Play: This could mean anything from water balloons to a public pool, waterslide, or splash pad. But since Utah is in a severe drought, make sure to use water responsibly.

Go ice skating: Ice skating isn’t just for winter. It can also be a great way to stay cool in the summer. Utah even has some Olympic rinks where kids can learn about the Salt Lake City 2002 Olympic Winter Games. And even though it’s hot outside, remember to dress warmly inside.

Get ice cream: Cool down with a frosty treat. Utah has thousands of ice cream parlors to choose from. This is a simple way to get out of the house and cool down.

Visit a museum: Museums are an entertaining way to keep kids learning during the summer. Study dinosaur bones at the Natural History Museum of Utah or learn about space at the Clark Planetarium.

Bowling Alley: Get kids moving with bowling. Many alleys offer bumpers and ramps to make the sport more enjoyable for kids.

Visit a lake or beach: Utah may be a landlocked state, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spend a day sunbathing and swimming at the beach. See ABC4’s list of seven Utah lakes, reservoirs, and beaches to cool you down this summer.

Bear Lake, Courtesy: stateparks.utah.gov

Playgroups: Just because it is hot outside, does not mean you have to stay home alone. Invite other parents and their kids over to get some socialization for you and your kids. Playgroups offer parents a much-needed break because kids can play together and entertain themselves.

Visit an indoor zoo or aquarium: Kids will be mesmerized by land and sea animals they do not get to see every day. It is also a great opportunity to learn fun facts and get kids interested in zoology or marine biology.