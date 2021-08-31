1-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from South Jordan bathtub

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 1-year-old is in critical condition after being found underwater in a bathtub in a South Jordan home.

South Jordan police tell ABC4 they received a call around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a child pulled from a bathtub near 10200 South and 4800 West.

Authorities say the 1-year-old girl had been in the bathtub with a sibling when the mother turned away for a brief moment. That’s when the girl went underwater.

The mother was able to pull the child from the water and administered CPR until EMS arrived.

South Jordan Police say the child was taken by ambulance to the hospital before being flown to Primary Children’s. The child remains in critical condition.