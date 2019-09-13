1-year-old hit by car in driveway of Farmington home

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 1-year-old child was hit in the driveway of a Farmington home Friday morning.
Dispatch confirmed the incident happened at 9:58 a.m. at a home near Willow Wind Drive and Willow Garden Paseo but details of what happened were not fully disclosed.
The child was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital. A current condition of the child was not known.
*developing* An update will be provided once more details are released.
What others are clicking on:
- 78-year-old man with dementia reported missing out of Cache County
- Newly released photo shows daycare employee holding 5-year-old girl by ankle
- Deputies say sexual assault victim ran to neighbors for help in West Point
- Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake
- Ogden police report decrease in violent and drug-related crimes, thanks to task force