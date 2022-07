KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – A 15-month-old baby has died after being found unresponsive in a pool at a home Friday evening.

Around 5:10 p.m. near 5680 South 4540 West, the baby was found and was taken to Primary Children’s hospital where she died, police told ABC4.

The family tried resuscitating the 15-month-old before paramedics arrived.

Police say this was a tragic accident and no foul play is expected.

No other details have been released.