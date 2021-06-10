1-year-old dies after being struck by car on Clearfield driveway

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A 1-year-old has died after being struck by a car on a driveway at a Clearfield home Thursday morning.

According to Devin Rogers, assistant chief with the Clearfield Police Department, paramedics responded to a report of a person struck by a car on a driveway in Clearfield at a home near 1300 W. 1000 S. around 10:41 a.m.

When paramedics arrived, they found the victim was a 1-year-old child.

They were unable to save the infant.

Rogers tells ABC4 that a family member was moving a car in preparation for a camping trip and thought the child was behind a fence.

Investigators believe the incident was nothing other than a tragic accident.

Police say no further information about the incident will be released.