1 year later, Salt Lake City business owner reflects on 5.7 magnitude earthquake

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Colosimo’s is a staple on Magna Main Street. A year ago, it experienced some of the worst damage amid a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.

The devastation has been cleaned up and Colosimo’s has been rebuilt but officials say since then, the area has experienced more than 2,500 aftershocks.

While the Magna earthquake caused damages to Colosimo’s, the quake was also felt 17 miles east in Salt Lake City.

Schmidt’s Pastry and Cottage in Sugar House felt the shocks while customers were inside.

“At first I thought a delivery vehicle had run into our building, just the instant jolt,” owner Brett Borg said.

In the next terrifying moments, Borg and a customer inside were able to get out safely.

“It’s been a year, but it’s been a long year. With everything we have gone through with COVID, schools shutting down, no sports,” Borg says.

Although Borg’s business did not experience significant damage, other buildings in Salt Lake City did.

The Men’s Resource Center downtown had to be evacuated as the earthquake knocked parts of the building into the roadway.

Be Ready Utah says despite this moderate earthquake hitting a year ago, it does not eliminate the risk of future earthquakes.

People must be prepared.

“Have an out-of-state emergency contact, a meeting place outside your home, a meeting place outside your neighborhood,” Wade Mathews with Be Ready Utah explains.

Borg says he has taken that advice seriously and is proud of the various communities who came together to rebuild.

“Moments like this, its humanity and to see how the community came together, a lot of good came from it,” Borg says.

There are federal resources available for those people living in Magna dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake.