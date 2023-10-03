SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Forbes list of the 400 richest people in America was just dropped, revealing only one Utahn made the cut to make the exclusive list. And we bet you can’t guess who.

That’s right, Gail Miller of the Larry H. Miller Group continues to stand tall as Utah’s richest person. She founded her company alongside her late husband and the company’s namesake, Larry H. Miller, in 1979. It began as a car dealership before growing to have interests in real estate, healthcare, finance and entertainment.

According to Forbes, Miller has a net worth of $3.9 billion, which is down from the $4 billion estimate in 2022.

Elon Musk still reigns supreme as America’s richest person. Forbes estimates the tech mogul is worth $251 billion. He overtook Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has an estimated net worth of $161 billion, in 2022. Overall, the 400 wealthiest people in America have a collective net worth of $4.5 trillion.

Utah’s second-richest person, Matthew Prince, who made his riches in cybersecurity has an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion. Prince made the Top 400 in 2021, though dropped off the following year. In 2023, he fell about $700 million short of making it back into the list as Bill Austin of Starkey Hearing Technologies rounds out Forbes’ list with a net worth of $2.9 billion.

Other notable mentions in Utah, according to Stacker, include Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake owner Ryan Smith ($1.6 billion), Scott Watterson ($1.6 billion), Jared Smith ($1.4 billion), and Scott Smith ($1 billion).

According to data compiled by Stacker, the Smiths made their wealth from cloud computing while Watterson found his riches in fitness equipment.

You can view the full list of the Top 400 richest people in America according to Forbes here.