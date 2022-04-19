WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A robbery suspect was shot by police early Tuesday following a high-speed chase after he allegedly broke into a home and stole a car in Wellsville.

Officials say the man broke into a home in Wellsville armed with an AR15 rifle and demanded the keys to a car from the homeowners. The man then left the home in the stolen car.

The victims called 911 reporting the robbery and the suspect was located in the stolen van by police.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the man fled causing a high-speed pursuit. The chase went from Wellsville through Nibley and ended in Paradise where the suspect was shot by police.

Officials say the suspect was transported to Logan Regional Hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

The Northern Utah Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting.