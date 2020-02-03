1 person taken to hospital after car slides off into pond

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – One person was taken to the hospital after a slide-off along Interstate 15 Monday afternoon.
The slide-off happened around 1:30 p.m. on I-15 near 1000 North. Salt Lake City fire officials said two women were in the car when the driver lost control, and the car slid off the roadway and into a pond.
Firefighters responded and helped free the occupants. One person was evaluated and released the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
A potent, record-breaking winter storm blew into the state Monday.
The storm brought cold temperatures, gusty winds, heavy snow showers and caused major travel headaches for drivers.
