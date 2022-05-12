BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after police say one person was stabbed and another was assaulted in Bountiful Thursday night.

While the incidents happened at two different locations, police believe they are related.

According to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of an assault at Mueller Park around 6:42 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found a person who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after, Bountiful police responded to reports of an assault at a nearby business. That victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No details were shared on the assault but police believe the two incidents are related.

Police did not clarify if they have a suspect in custody at this time. There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Davis County Dispatch at 801-451-4150.