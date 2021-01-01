UPDATE: 17-year-old killed in multiple-vehicle crash near Deer Creek Reservoir

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a deadly crash on SR-189 at milepost 24 near Deer Creek Reservoir.

A 17-year-old was killed as a result of the crash. UHP troopers say three vehicles were involved in the crash. SR-189 was closed for a few hours while the crash is being investigated.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. when a Honda Civic was northbound on SR-189 in a narrow area next to Deer Creek Reservoir.







For an unknown reason, troopers say the vehicle drifted off the road to the right. The driver, who was the only occupant overcorrected back to the left. The vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and side-swiped a southbound Subaru Cross Trek.

The impact spun the Honda and it was hit on the driver side by a southbound Toyota Sienna minivan. The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old male died on the scene.

The occupants of the Subaru were uninjured however, occupants of the Toyota received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not yet been released.