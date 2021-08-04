1 person killed in Box Elder County crash

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One person was killed in a crash in Box Elder County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of SR-30 and 4400 West in Riverside around 10:10 a.m.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, troopers responded to reports of a T-bone crash with one person in critical condition.

Investigators say the crash occurred as a gray Honda Accord was traveling northbound on 4400 West. The driver of the Honda then ran a stop sign and collided with a GMC truck travelling eastbound on SR-30.

The truck struck the driver’s side of the Honda, and both vehicles spun to the northeast after the collision, according to police.

Troopers say the man behind the wheel of the Honda was killed on impact, while the driver of the GMC truck suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating two possible contributors to the crash — the first involving alcohol. The second, authorities say, was a cement truck parked along the southeast corner of the intersection that was blocking or partially blocking the view of the stop sign.