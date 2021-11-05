1 person killed in Box Elder County crash

BOX ELDER COUNTY (ABC4)- One person was killed in a crash in Box Elder County Friday afternoon.

On Friday at 1:42 p.m., a semi freightliner tractor truck crashed on mile marker 386 on Southbound I-15. The Utah Highway Patrol reports the driver of the vehicle appeared to have suffered “a fatal medical issue” while driving, although they did not specify what the medical issue was.

Police officials say the vehicle went off the right side of the road and through a large ditch. The driver was still in the driver seat but unresponsive when troopers arrived at the scene. Troopers and paramedics attempted to save the driver but they passed away.

UHP is not releasing the name of the driver pending notification of the family.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.