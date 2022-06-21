BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One employee was killed and another seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in Box Elder County.

The two worksite accidents involved seasonal workers in the Promontory area.

In the first accident, a worker reportedly sustained a serious injury and was taken to the hospital. That person is reported to be in stable condition.

In the second accident that immediately followed, a worker died on site.

The county believes the two employees were involved in a rollover crash while operating UTVs in the course of their work.

Box Elder County is reportedly cooperating with Utah State Parks and the Utah Occupational Safety and Health Division as they continue the investigation.

Both employees were seasonal workers for the Weed Control Department, and both accidents occurred while the employees were working.

Anne K. Hansen, a representative for Box Elder County, states, “Our first concern is for the employees and their families. Our hearts are with them in the face of this terrible tragedy.”

The names of the employees will not be released at this time pending family notification.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.