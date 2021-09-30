1 person killed, 2 others hospitalized in Kaysville crash

KAYSVILLE, UTAH (ABC4) – One person was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Kaysville Thursday evening.

According to a press release statement, the Kaysville Police Department along with multiple other agencies responded to the crash near 480 N. Fairfield Rd around 5:15 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Officials airlifted a second victim to a local hospital. A third victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

An update on their current conditions was not immediately provided.

“Kaysville Police would like to express their sincere condolences at this time to the families of everyone involved,” police said in a statement.

No further information on the crash has been released.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

