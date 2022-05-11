SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of 600 South and 200 East at 4:35 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old with a gunshot wound to the calf. A person, who police say the victim knew, placed a tourniquet over the victim’s wound.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a group of people got into a fight which resulted in shots being fired. The people believed to be involved in the shooting then ran off.

No suspects have been taken into custody. Officials say this does not appear to be a random incident.

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-86779.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.