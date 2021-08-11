1 person in serious condition after train collides with minivan in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in serious condition after a train struck a minivan in Utah County Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened near Mapleton in the area of 7000 S. and 2000 E.

The driver of the minivan suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, four children, all under the age of 10, were also in the van at the time of the crash. Fortunately, the children only suffered minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.