1 person in serious condition after car collides with semi-truck in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Mapleton Friday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the Mapleton City Fire Department, crews responded to U.S. Highway 89 and 1600 South for a report of a crash involving a car and a semi-truck around 12:15 p.m.
One person was taken to a local trauma center in serious condition.
Photos of the crash can be found below:
Further information has yet been released.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.