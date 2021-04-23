1 person hospitalized after train strikes car in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in the hospital after a car was struck by a train in Mapleton.

According to the Mapleton City Fire Department, crews responded to Hwy 89 and 2400 E. for a report of an “auto vs. train” crash.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found one person in a car that had been struck by a train. There was only one person in the car and the time of the crash, officials said.

Photos of the car and train involved in the crash can be found below:

The person was transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes availabl.e