1 person hospitalized after shooting in Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Liberty Park Tuesday evening.

While information is limited at this time, the Salt Lake City Police Department tells ABC4 the shooting happened following an argument between two people in the park.

At some point during the argument, one person was shot in the leg. They were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition but they are expected to survive, police said.

Officers are still searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.