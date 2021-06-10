1 person dead, another seriously injured after crash in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Wasatch County Thursday evening.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US-40 at milepost 15.

One person was killed in the crash. Another was seriously injured, but is now in stable condition, according to UHP.

Officials did not release any details on how the crash may have happened, but did say that two vehicles were involved.

US-40 is currently shut down and UHP is asking the public to avoid the area as crews investigate the crash.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.