1 person dead, another hospitalized after crash in Sugar House

SUGAR HOUSE, Utah (ABC4 News) — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed into one another in Sugar House on Friday evening.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the crashed happened at the intersection of 1300 East and Bryan Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Friday evening.

Police said that one vehicle ran the stop sign at the intersection, crashing into the side of another vehicle, causing the vehicle that was hit to roll over.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead, and the other driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The accident is under investigation.

