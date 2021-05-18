‘1 more day’: Salt Lake City School District to require masks through end of school year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City School District has announced their mask mandate will remain in place through the end of the 2020 to 2021 school year.

The last day of school for the district is on June 7.

The announcement comes after Utah Governor Spencer Cox dropped the statewide mask mandate for Utah’s K-12 schools during a press conference last week.

However, Salt Lake City School District Superintendent Larry Madden thinks its to early for schools to completely ditch masks.

“Since our last week of school begins on Monday, June 7, and the last day of school is Monday, June 7, our ask is to stick with us and wear your masks for one more day,” Madden said in a press release. “We’ve come too far to let go of proven safety practices like mask-wearing with just a few days left in the school year.”

Madden encouraged all those who are eligible to get vaccinated “as soon as possible.”

“While we’ve been able to offer vaccinations to our educators, staff, and some of our students, very few of our students have been vaccinated thus far. The risk is too great, especially when we consider those in our school communities with pre-existing health conditions or who have family members at home who are high risk for contracting COVID-19. The last thing we want to do is increase the risk in our city just as school is about to let out for the summer.

Some Utah parents opposed keeping the mask mandate in place for schools through the end of the school year.

In early May, a heated anti-mask protest at a Granite School District board meeting caused the meeting to come to an abrupt end.