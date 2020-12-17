SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 NEWS) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced $1 million in rent assistance is still available for SLC residents Thursday.

“Making rent was already a challenge for many residents and then the pandemic hit, stretching people’s finances to the breaking point,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “We are working hard to get this assistance money out to those who need it, particularly those who may not have been eligible for federal stimulus dollars.”

Federal, state, and county housing support resources have been depleted during 2020. More than $1 million in rental assistance is still available for Salt Lake City residents in need and can be used for current or past rent payments.

Salt Lake City’s rental assistance is grant money, so it does not have to be repaid. The available funds are for renters in Salt Lake City, regardless of documentation status. Residents can apply for this assistance even if they were not eligible for the federal stimulus.

“Stabilizing Salt Lake City’s residents in housing so they can meet their daily needs and properly quarantine from COVID-19 is a high priority for the Mayor and the Council,” said Tony Milner, Policy and Program Manager, SLC Housing and Neighborhood Development. “City staff have worked with various nonprofit providers to offer housing stabilization services, especially for the City’s vulnerable populations. In addition to the current available resources, more programs will be coming in the next few weeks to further keep households in their housing or assist them back into housing.”

The UCA has emergency rental funds available for residents that live within Salt Lake City boundaries, as long as their landlords have a current business license. “We encourage Salt Lake City residents who are delinquent in rent payments or may not be able to pay their next month’s rent to visit our website at www.utahca.org to see if they qualify for our assistance,” said Sahil Oberoi, Director of Case Management & Housing.

Residents needing rent relief can call Utah Community Action at 801-359-2444. Residents facing eviction should contact People’s Legal Aid immediately at https://www.plautah.org/ or (801) 477-6975.

LATEST NEWS: