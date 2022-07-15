RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died following a crash Friday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

Around 12:49 p.m., a Nissan Sentra was stopped at a stop sign on 1500 South facing East attempting to cross Main Street.

A Dodge Durango was traveling South on Main Street in the same location. UHP says the Nissan did not wait for traffic to clear and pulled in front of the Dodge causing the Dodge to collide with the Nissan in the driver’s door.

Courtesy: UHP

The driver of the Nissan was killed on impact.

There was also an adolescent in the Nissan who sustained minor injuries. The driver and passenger in the Durango were also injured.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts.

No other information has been released.