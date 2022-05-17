SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – One person was taken to the hospital after an unlikely accident at a car wash in Sandy Tuesday night.

According to police, around 6 p.m., a car was going through the Quick Quack Car Wash located at 9750 S. 700 E. in Sandy when a hose or extension cord in the back of the vehicle became caught in a rotating brush inside the car wash.

The cord or hose then swung around and struck multiple vehicles, shattering at least one windshield.

One person was taken to the hospital with “minor lacerations” due to the glass from the shattered windshield.

No other information on the incident has been released.

This story will be updated.