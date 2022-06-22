SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents in Dimple Dell Heights in Sandy say one dog was killed and another was seriously injured by local deer recently.

According to Sandy Police, the deer attacked a Shih Tzu in one resident’s backyard, breaking six of its ribs, which required twenty staples to close the wound.

Another incident occurred a few days later, when a resident saw deer in their neighbor’s yard. The resident reportedly tried to call his neighbor, but by that evening, the neighbor’s Yorkie poo was trampled and killed.

In both incidents, the backyards were enclosed by fencing, but the deer simply jumped over.

Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Dept. says these kinds of incidents are rare, since dogs generally frighten off deer.