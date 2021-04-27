1 dead, two others injured after boating accident in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – One person is dead and two were injured after an incident on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park.

On April 26 at about 11 a.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a satellite phone report of a boating accident on the Colorado River near Kwagunt Rapid at river mile 56.

Officials say a commercial river trip asked for help with an overturned motorboat and reported some boaters were injured.

The parks swiftwater rescue team responded with two crews of rescue boats and arrived on scene the morning of April 27.

Adverse weather conditions made it difficult for the park helicopter to immediately respond, according to officials.

A 60-year-old woman on the trip died as a result of the incident.

The park helicopter was eventually able to get two injured individuals and the deceased out.

Officials are investigating into the incident by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.